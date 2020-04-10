CAMINEX 2020 has been postponed

Organisers of the Copperbelt Agricultural Mining Industrial Networking Expo (CAMINEX) 2020 have postponed this year’s event; this is in line with the government’s guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event which was scheduled to be held from the 2-4 June 2020 will now be held from 1-3 June 2021.Through a statement the event’s chairperson London Mwafulilwa expressed regret of the development.

“The Copperbelt Agricultural & Commercial Show Society the organisers of CAMINEX 2020 (Copperbelt Agricultural Mining Industrial Networking Expo) regret to inform all its Partners, Exhibitors, Sponsors and both Foreign & Local visitors of the Postponement of CAMINEX 2020 which was scheduled to be held from the 2nd to 4th June 2020.This postponement is in line with the directive from the Minister of Agriculture with regards to holding Agricultural Shows and also the Government’s guidelines on the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he said.

CAMINEX is an important event for the Copperbelt of Zambia and brings together a number of local, regional and foreign exhibitors and visitors.

The Show Society Board believes that by moving the date by one calendar year, will enable everyone time to settle and prepare for CAMINEX in 2021.

The Show Society also revealed that it will hold and honour all payments already made for 2020 in 2021 without any price (or inflationary) adjustments.

“The Copperbelt Agricultural & Commercial Show Society (CACSS) will respond to whatever procedures that are in place locally and globally and as directed nationally and by the World Health Organisation. We are committed to protecting our staff, exhibitors, visitors, suppliers and all stakeholders,” concluded the Mwafulilwa