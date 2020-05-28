CEC support access to quality health care

With glaring inadequacies in health care systems across the world being exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the development has highlighted the underlying need to invest in health care infrastructure and human resource.

As a result Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has partnered with the First Lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu, and her foundation to provide medical equipment and supplies to some remote health facilities in the country.

CEC has spent about K400,000 to source, on behalf of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, a container of medical equipment and supplies valued at K6.3 million from the US-based charity, Project C.U.R.E.

Commenting on CEC gesture, Chongwe District Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Kabungo, explained that as the country raced towards universal health coverage, a whole compliment of medical equipment was required to improve the health services starting from the health centre level, first level hospitals and all the way to tertiary level.

“We have received quite a wide range of important equipment ranging from glucometers, which are used for measuring blood glucose for diabetes patients and are very vital. We have received some ultrasound machines, and all these are needed for timely knowing which ailments someone has and then move on to provide care for that particular individual,” Dr. Kabungo said.

CEC has reiterated that it’s a proactive social investor with a dedicated annual budget for social investment.

Owen Silavwe, CEC Managing Director said the Company sought to align its social investments to the government’s focal areas with regard to meeting the social and economic needs of the citizenry.

“I think that the country can only develop if its citizens are healthy. So, we recognise that as a critical factor in terms of moving this country forward,” said Silavwe.