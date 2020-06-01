Electra Mining Africa 2020 Cancelled

Organisers of Electra Mining Africa have announced that the 2020 show, due to take place from 7-11 September at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the show will be held from 5-9 September 2022 at the same venue.

“Following the measures declared by the President of South Africa on Sunday the 15th of March when a national state of disaster was announced, and given the subsequent various levels of lockdown that have been and will be affected, which includes the continued temporary prohibition of large gatherings and restrictions on local and international travel, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Electra Mining Africa,” says Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions.

“Although disappointed that the 2020 show will not go ahead, it is the right decision for all stakeholders involved. We fully support the measures taken by the Government. The safety and wellbeing of our exhibitors, suppliers, visitors and the industry as a whole continue to be of paramount importance to us.”

“Electra Mining Africa is recognised by the industry as being more than just a show; it’s a tradition,” says Corin. “Having proudly showcased many firsts in innovation and technology since the first show in 1972, we now look forward to delivering another world-class experience in 2022.”

“Exhibitions post COVID-19 will play an essential role in providing a fast-track to economic recovery. They will enable the all-important face-to-face connection between buyers and sellers, bring new products to market, drive innovation, forge partnerships, build brands and community, offer immersive experiences and provide intellectual content and educational opportunities through seminars and workshops,” says Charlene Hefer, Portfolio Director at Specialised Exhibitions.

“We have some exciting new ideas and innovative plans for more value-add show features and having this extra time will allow us to put these in place. These will be in addition to our popular ‘every-day-a-themed day’ experience, industry conferences, free-to-attend seminars, skills development zone, inward buying mission, business match-making and live demonstrations. So it’s exciting times ahead and we look forward to Electra Mining Africa 2022.”