Entries for Sanlam 2019 Financial Journalism Awards are now open

Sanlam Group has announced that the group is now accepting entries for their annual Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year Awards.

The awards, running successfully for the 45th consecutive year, recognise the best financial reporting by reporters based in Africa, publishing or broadcasting commendable journalism on the continent.

According to a statement by Sanlam, the objective is to “support the development of journalism and they represent the longest-running awards dedicated to financial journalism on the continent.”

The closing date for submission of entries is 28 February 2020.

In 2013, Sanlam introduced the African Growth Story category to recognise the significance of business and investment on the continent.

Entries must focus on the growth of the continent in terms of investment, infrastructure development, economic progress, and related topics. Stories should incorporate a continental outlook.

The category is open to journalists based in Africa, who publish and/or broadcast their work on the continent.

The other categories open to journalists working in print, radio, TV and online media in South Africa are Business/Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, and Consumer Financial Education.

These categories recognise the best financial journalists who produced compelling stories between 1 January and 30 December 2019.

The special awards are Best Newcomer; Lifetime Achievement; and Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year.

The Special Awards recognise journalists based on the discretion of the judging panel, which exercises a nomination and rigorous evaluation process.

The Awards attract keen interest from journalists across the continent. In 2018, 78 journalists representing 58 media organisations submitted 97 entries.

Previous winners of the awards include Rob Rose editor of Financial Mail (2018), former deputy editor of Financial Mail Sikonathi Mantshantsha (2017), now with Scorpio, the Investigative Unit of Daily Maverick, and Susan Comrie of AmaBhungane (2016).

Isaac Anyaogu from the Business Day newspaper in Nigeria, and former Forbes Africa writers, Melitta Ngalonkulu (now with Moneyweb) and Aviwe Mtila (now with eNCA TV) are some of the recent Best Newcomer category winners for 2018, 2017, 2016 respectively.

Previous winners of the African Growth Story category include Isaac Anyaogu of Business Day in Nigeria (2018), Dominic Omondi of The Standard newspaper in Kenya (2017), and Ancillar Mangena of CNBC Africa in South Africa (2016)

Information about the eligibility, criteria, and entry submission process for the awards are available at https://www.sanlam.co.za/sponsorships/media/financialjournalism/about/Pages/default.aspx