GHH’s New MK-42 to beat them all

The German manufacturer of heavy machinery for mining, tunnelling and civil engineering, GHH has unveiled a new dump truck, the New MK-42.

According to the company, through a press statement, the dump truck consists a payload of up to 45 tonnes, which is not only one of the largest of its kind, but also the new top model in the manufacturer’s product range.

“The new MK-42 is now proving its worth: up to 45,000 kg payload, 19-24 m3 dump volume, maximum drive power, great turning radius, large dumping angle and excellent ergonomics and safety. The MK-42 has a streamlined, innovative product design which just received the Red Dot Design Award.

“The 460 kW Mercedes OM473 forms the engine basis, fulfilling the latest emission standards according to Stage V. GHH also offers Tier 3 and 4 versions. Alternatively, the Volvo TAD1651 or 1671 is available. The vehicle rests on Kessler axles with an oscillating articulation and front axle suspension. The power is transmitted by a converter and gearbox combination from the Dana 8000 series. The MK-42 with payload up to 45 metric tonnes, is designed for use in harsh environments, especially in underground hard rock mining applications. Its dimensions are surprisingly compact at 3062 x 10535 x 2719mm (WxLxH). Thanks to the large dumping angle of 68 degrees high efficiencies in productivity are fully supported by improved cycle time.”

GHH believes the new MK-42 fits seamlessly into the manufacturer’s range of dump trucks and has the perfect partner in GHH´s LF-14 Loader with three pass loading.

The company says extensive consulting, aftermarket support, parts sales and technical training are just a few of the services GHH offers to all customers all over the world.

“Special emphasis was placed on a safe and simple design in the best sense of the word: Low maintenance and repair costs are a core discipline of the manufacturer, with operator safety and comfort in mind through the entire design process: The ROPS/FOPS certified cab is ergonomically designed to be spacious, quiet, pressurised and effectively air-conditioned, to ensure maximum operator comfort while minimizing fatigue. And the strategically placed trainer seat provides for effective operator training maximizing the outputs and minimizing time spent on training.”

GHH also revealed that exclusively for Russia, the company markets a special version named MK-A45. Global sales will start shortly as the prototype truck enters its final stage of rigorous testing. The new dump truck is sold by GHH Group, including all its subsidiaries and dealers.

The German manufacturer of heavy machinery for civil engineering, tunnelling and mining is considered a rock in the industry. Its roots go back to 1758.

The company separated from a former industrial conglomerate, which included giants such as MAN, Roland and MTU. It became part of the Schmidt Kranz Group, which also hosts companies such as MineMaster and Hazemag. Today, GHH is nothing less than a full-range supplier in the world of rock logistics: For almost everything that drives on wheels.

In other words, plenty of good DNA to build outstanding dump trucks.