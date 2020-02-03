Hexagon scoops mining safety award

Hexagon’s operator alertness system for light vehicles has been voted winner of the 2019 Mining Magazine Safety award.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in the mining industry, as voted by readers who are invited to recognize “outstanding commitment to advancing the state of play in mining”.

“This year, we received a record amount of nominations of a very high caliber, which meant we had to expand some of the more popular categories,” said Mining Magazine Editor, Nia Kajastie.

HxGN MineProtect Operator Alertness System Light Vehicle (OAS-LV) is a fatigue and distraction edge computing detection unit. Using computer vision AI, it provides real-time monitoring of operator alertness inside the cab of all auxiliary and medium-sized mobile equipment, as well as in light vehicles, buses and semi-trucks.

In the event of distraction, drowsiness and micro sleeps, drivers receive real-time notifications, allowing them to act, thus preventing an accident.

Fatigue is a perennial hazard in mines where vehicle operators face long, monotonous shifts, sometimes at night and in poor visibility. OAS-LV expands Hexagon’s portfolio for operator safety solutions, preventing operators from falling asleep at the wheel, crashing or other fatigue and distraction-related incidents.

The in-cab device is easy to install and works in both light and dark conditions, and through prescription glasses and/or lenses. The OAS-LV device communicates and integrates seamlessly with the OAS-HV Analytics server, enabling full heavy- and light-vehicle fleet monitoring.

It provides the most advanced remote operator alertness monitoring within a proven intervention framework, as well as performance measurement for proactive decision-making and reporting.

OAS-LV is the latest advance in Hexagon’s commitment to helping customers pursue zero harm in their mines, said Mining division President, Josh Weiss.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, which clearly recognizes the importance of protecting people and equipment,” said Weiss.

“There’s nothing more powerful to me than knowing that our technology truly is saving people’s lives.”

It’s the second time in three years that Hexagon has won the Mining Magazine Safety award. The company’s vehicle intervention system, HxGN MineProtect VIS won in 2017.