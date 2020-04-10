Kagem leads the fight against COVID-19 in Lufwanyama District

Kagem Mining has donated disinfectants, cleaning products and public health posters worth K100,000.00 to Lufwanyama District Hospital, Lufwanyama, giving residents hope in the fight against COVID-19 in the province.

The donation is part of the company’s community development work, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare in society.

“These materials will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide medical personnel with tools for fighting this disease,” said Prahalad Kumar Singh, Kagem’s General Manager, when he handed over the donation to the hospital on behalf of Kagem, the world’s largest emerald mine, which is owned by Gemfields in partnership with the government’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

“We have demonstrated that with the unity of purpose, we can fight COVID-19,” added Mr Singh.

He also reiterated the company’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for all.

“This donation is a glimpse of what we do at Kagem to improve the lives of communities around our mine. We continue to work closely with the government in its efforts to provide healthcare to citizens which is our ongoing commitment,” Mr Singh emphasised.

Lufwanyama District Commissioner Miniver Mutesa hailed Kagem for helping the government fight COVID-19 in the Copperbelt province.

“When the world all over is trying to observe the highest levels of hygiene, we have Kagem coming to our rescue. I would love to commend you Kagem for this good gesture,” she said. “Kagem is doing something great in our lives and Lufwanyama. We are very happy to be associated with you,” the District Commissioner stressed.

The Copperbelt Province has so far recorded two confirmed COVID-19 cases out the total 39 recorded in Zambia.