Kalumbila Minerals pledges k600, 000 for covid-19 relief

Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML), a subsidiary of mining giant First Quantum Minerals (FQM), has pledged to donate more than K600, 000 of supplies towards efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

KML Assistant General Manager Junior Keyser said as a member of the community, the mine, will work hand-in-hand with district leadership in the fight against the virus.

“I wish to assure you that we are together as a mine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and shall provide the necessary health support that shall fall within our means, as and when need arise. Our earnest hope is to see our country Zambia, walk through these hard times with manageable social and economic impact,” said Mr Keyser.

The mining company’s pledge of K620, 201 accounts for half of Kalumbila’s District Epidemic Preparedness and Response budget of K1,240,402.

Mr Keyser explained that the mine’s decision to donate in-kind was motivated by stringent internal corporate auditing procedures.

He further added that the pledged donation shall be made accessible through its Trident Foundation community development arm with immediate effect.

“As part of this pledge, we also offer access to our logistics and procurement systems to assist with mobilisation of the required materials,” said the Assistant Manager.

In the meantime, the mining company is providing numerous support services in its host community, including sensitisations support in 12 communities, provision of fuel for contact tracing and provision of transportation of test samples to Lusaka for analysis.