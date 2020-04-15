MICROMINE Africa boosts Software offering with the launch of the subscription model.

Mining software solutions provider MICROMINE has launched a new pay-as-you-go subscription model for African clients to keep pace with industry need.

The Australian-headquartered company, with a regional office based in Johannesburg, offers software solutions that span the mining lifecycle – from geological exploration and data management to resource estimation, 3D mine design, planning and production control – will make the change from contract-based licensing to subscription later this month.

The struggle smaller African companies have faced is getting enough investment into their operations. Thus, creating a spending dilemma on operational costs vs technology costs, with the former usually taking preference. With the new subscription model, spending on exploration and modelling software will become a more flexible choice due to the different options available to the customer.

MICROMINE Global Marketing Manager, Kate Gilbey, said the change was in direct response to industry feedback, with client’s reporting they wanted the flexibility to use the industry-leading software as and when they needed.

“It’s no longer a matter of whether individuals and companies want to go digital, as it was when we started our business more than 30 years ago, it’s now a matter of how, where and when they want to digitalise their activities, so MICROMINE is keeping pace with that change,” Ms Gilbey said.

“The move from contract-based licensing agreements to a subscription model reflects a transition we’ve seen across many media and software-based industries, including

on-demand television, online music streaming and computer operating systems.

“Consumers no longer want to buy software and services outright, they want the flexibility and convenience to use services and systems as and when they need,” she added.

“For small to medium explorers in Africa, for whom traditional one-off purchases were cost-prohibitive, MICROMINE’s new offering alleviates that need to find the capital to invest in software upfront, and they can choose the subscription period they need.

“For larger clients, who purchase many licenses, they benefit from a lower initial cost and the ability to offset the costs over a number of years, as well as an ability to change their licensing arrangements and software choices as their needs change and projects evolve from exploration through to full production.”

MICROMINE’s subscription model for new African clients will come into effect in April 2020, as part of a broader rollout globally.

Clients can choose from daily, monthly and yearly subscriptions across four software bundles:

Explorer: providing visualisation, drill-hole management and analytical tools to optimise exploration projects. Geology Modeller: enabling geologists to use the best industry explicit and implicit modelling tools to map, record and analyse geological data. Resource Modeller: providing the most comprehensive suite of modelling tools on the market to build, manipulate and estimate resources for any commodity.

Stratigraphic Modeller:delivering a suite of stratigraphic modelling tools to model and estimate resources through a unique and efficient workflow.

Once the license is activated, clients have access to MICROMINE’s user forum and global licensing support five days a week.

The subscription-based licensing will be available for new and existing Africa-based clients as part of the global rollout.