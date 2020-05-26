MICROMINE UPGRADE COMING SOON!

Set to help mine planners, designers prepare prospective regions accurately

MICROMINE has expanded its suite of intuitive mine planning tools which will be available in a significant upgrade pack to be released next month, the company has revealed.

The software specialist, which is a market leader in mine design and production control, has added many new features to its Micromine solution.

Micromine Chief Product Strategy Office, Paul Hooykaas, said the MM2020.5 upgrade extended the tools available to help mine planners and designers prepare prospective regions more accurately.

“The new features in MM2020.5 give users greater power to capture, manage and interpret exploration and production data, so they can optimise their operations” he said.

Hooykaas said the enhancements focus on the software’s design tools offering greater flexibility, power and speed for mine designers, planners and engineers in both underground and surface mining contexts.

More than 12 new features give users faster and more intuitive control over underground ring drill and blast design. Planners can now use ring design tools and run calculations on as-drilled (actual) holes, and compared them with planned holes, enabling designs to quickly adapt to changes in the field and identifying drilling inefficiencies and improving design protocols.

Six new features have been added to Micromine’s surface drill and blast toolbox including upgrades to design and reporting tools for blast plots. A new interactive tool has been released to mirror the terrain of blast face and speed up the process of creating blasthole patterns within dig blocks of varying shapes.

Grade control and wireframing tools have also benefited from revamped workflow features giving open pit planners deeper insight into the value of each dig block. Users can produce simple reports that indicate ore and waste estimates or comprehensive reports broken down by material classification bins. Dynamic report updates enable faster reserve evaluation and integrate seamlessly with wireframes for subsequent planning activities such as scheduling.

According to the company, the new functions are fully integrated into Micromine’s market-leading exploration and 3D mine design software, which is used in over 90 countries.

“This is a substantial update and reflects our commitment to rolling out cutting edge technology that helps our mining clients become more successful and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are working hard to ensure our users have complete visibility of their project and they will now have even more power to explore, test and optimise multiple scenarios, so the best options can be implemented in the field,” Hooykaas explained.

MICROMINE’s software suite supports every phase of the mining lifecycle, from geological exploration and data management to resource estimation, 3D mine design, planning and production control.

The MM2020.5 upgrade will be available for users to download straight from the MICROMINE website.