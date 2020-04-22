MOPANI Copper Mine CEO advised to remain in the country

MOPANI Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Bullock has been refused exit and advised to remain in the country until the recent issue of Mopani Copper Mines Management decisions are clearly understood by government.

Bullock had arranged to exit the country through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport but was refused exit.

Mopani has shut the mine and placed it under “Care and Maintenance”. It has also sent all workers and terminated employment for those on contracts.

Its contractors have been advised to wind up affairs and return to Panama and Chile.

Bullock was recently recruited as new Chief Executive Officer in November 2019.

He took over from Chris Vermeulen who left the mining giant in July 2019 after joining the company from BHP Olympic Dam Mine

Bullock, a geologist holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Applied Geology and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geoscience, both from the Queensland University of Technology, has a range of experience in mining and processing; including strategic planning, underground technical, concentrators and smelting/refining operations. He has also previously worked at Glencore’s Mount Isa Copper Mine and Ernest Henry Mine in Australia in a number of management roles.