Ndola Lime retrenches all employees

All Ndola Lime company employees are set to be jobless effective 31st July as the company reportedly issued an internal retrenchment notice.

According to a source, a memorandum signed by the interim business rescue administrator, Stephen Bwalya, employees will receive letters of retrenchment together with computations of amounts due to each of them.

“Kindly take note that the last day for all employees under Ndola Lime Company Limited has been set for 31st July 2020. In this vein, all employees should expect to receive letters of retrenchment together with computations at amounts due to each employee. Further, communication shall be contained in individual letters to each employee,” Mr Bwalya said.

