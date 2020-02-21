WearCheck expands in West Africa

South African condition monitoring specialists, WearCheck, today upgraded their laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana into a state-of-the-art testing centre which can now conduct transformer oil, coolant and fuel analysis – amongst a host of additional services – as well as traditional used oil analysis.

Tarkwa’s new laboratory – now housed in a building a block away from the original converted shipping container – is kitted out with various new instruments that enable extensive advanced testing to be done, and additional laboratory technicians have been employed.

The company also opened a second laboratory in Ghana recently, providing world class oil analysis and reliability solutions services to industries in the Ashanti region, in Kumasi.

These developments by WearCheck are a direct result of increased demand for excellent condition monitoring services in Ghana.

This brings to 17 the number of laboratories operated by WearCheck, which was founded over 40 years ago in Durban, South Africa, and today processes in excess of 800 000 used oil samples annually.

Since 2013, WearCheck Tarkwa has successfully serviced Ghanaian mining operations and other industries, conducting the scientific analysis of used oil and other condition monitoring techniques – all of which reduce maintenance costs and boost productivity by improving equipment reliability and availability.

Managing director Neil Robinson is delighted to be expanding business operations in Ghana. ‘The industries in Ghana have welcomed WearCheck with open arms, for which we are very grateful. The positive feedback from our Ghanaian customers has inspired our company to expand into the Ashanti area to meet the local need for our top quality laboratory services.’

Robinson is dedicated to providing top quality service and is proud of WearCheck’s status as the only condition monitoring company in Africa with ISO 9001 quality certification and ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management programme, as well as ISO 17025 accreditation for its laboratory-centric quality management programme.

Backed by a team of highly-skilled scientists and technicians, WearCheck assists customers to select the best condition monitoring programme, which incorporates services such as the analysis of used oil and other fluids, thermography, vibration analysis, balancing, technical compliance, rope condition assessment, non-destructive testing, and a wide range of aligned services.

Mining, industrial, marine, earth moving, aviation, construction and power generation – these are just some of the industries in which WearCheck’s customers operate.

WearCheck is Africa’s premier condition monitoring company, with a network of laboratories spanning nine countries on the continent and beyond in Dubai and India. Laboratories are situated in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, DRC and Mozambique, with WearCheck branches in several other African countries.

WearCheck Tarkwa is now located at Tamso Sector 7, Teberebe Junction (down the road from the original container site), and can be contacted on supportgh@wearcheck.com.gh or call +233 54 431 6512

WearCheck Kumasi is located at Kaase Fanmilk Yard Industrial Area and can be contacted on martin@wearcheck.com.gh or call +233 54 229 8912.