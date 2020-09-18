WearCheck moves to Westville

Condition monitoring specialists, WearCheck, recently relocated their head office and main laboratory from Pinetown to Westville, just outside Durban. The company’s Durban transformer laboratory also moved to the same premises.

WearCheck’s new laboratory and offices are at No. 4 The Terrace, Westway Office Park, Westville.

Managing director of WearCheck, Neil Robinson, says customers are benefiting as the new location is very accessible from the N3 freeway and is also closer to many customer operations, making sample drop-off even easier.

‘The consolidation of head office staff, our oil analysis laboratory and the transformer oil laboratory and staff all under one bespoke roof has streamlined our business and facilitates the quick and easy processing of samples,’ he said.

Formed more than 40 years ago in 1976, WearCheck moved into the Le Mans Place, Pinetown head office in 1992, from where it has operated for the past 28 years. WearCheck’s 2017 acquisition of Transformer Chemistry Services – coupled with a growing workforce, expanded service offering and swelling customer base – created the need for a larger workspace, all at one address.

The WearCheck flag flies proudly over 17 world class laboratories in nine countries across Africa and beyond. The South African laboratories are in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Middelburg, while the international laboratories are in Zambia (at Lumwana mine and Kitwe), Mozambique, Ghana, Zimbabwe, DRC, Namibia, India, and Dubai.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new state-of-the-art offices, where we combine cutting-edge technology with outstanding customer service as Africa’s leading condition monitoring specialists,’ says Robinson.

WearCheck’s contact details remain unchanged: tel +27 31 700-5460, email support@wearcheck.co.za and www.wearcheck.co.za