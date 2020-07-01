Zambia’s Arc Minerals second season of exploration resumes

Arc Minerals has resumed its second season of exploration activities at its Zamsort and Zaco licence areas in north-western Zambia.

Diamond drilling activities will resume over the Fwiji target, where the company already defined the target area through previous exploratory works.

Follow-up work at a number of the other target areas, including Cheyeza East and Muswema, is also under way.

The total diamond drilling programme for the year is budgeted for an initial 8 000 m, with hole depths to between 100 m and 250 m below surface.

Diamond drilling is initially intended to confirm the interpreted anticlinal structure and mineralisation associated with the hinge component to this anticline. This will then be followed to test the mineralisation in the down-plunge hinge component to the anticline.

The Fwiji target area has been confirmed by both the soil sampling and airborne geophysical programmes and the current interpretation for Fwiji postulates that the copper mineralization is hosted in the hinge of plunging south westerly anticline.

Near-surface oxide mineralisation is expected to be intersected with the primary sulphide mineralisation down plunge.