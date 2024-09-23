BME releases Innovex™ 300D emulsion to deal with dynamic water

In line with its continuous innovation of blasting solutions, BME has developed Innovex™ 300D – a high-strength bulk emulsion explosive for challenging surface mining conditions including dynamic water.

According to Dr. Rakhi Pathak, BME’s Global Manager – Strategic Partnerships, dynamic water is a common issue for surface mines, and leads to various operational and environmental challenges.

“When there is excessive water flow in and around blast holes, emulsion ‘run-off’ often occurs due to cracks or fissures in fractured geology,” Dr Pathak explained.

“This is particularly problematic in conditions such as damaged ground, fractured or weathered rocks, sensitive geology and acidic mine conditions.”

She noted that these conditions exacerbate operational difficulties and environmental hazards. They can lead to misfires and incomplete detonation, for instance, as well as the possible leaching of nitrates into the environment.

“Dynamic water can also lead to higher levels of nitrous oxide (NOx) fumes being generated,” she said.

“This results from the dampening of explosives – which can cause incomplete detonation – as well as from the oxygen balance and chemical reaction being affected by the presence of water.”

To counter these challenges, BME’s Innovex™ 300D offers enhanced resistance to dynamic water, reducing the likelihood of misfires. The product features an adjustable rheology, making it suitable for highly friable and fractured geological conditions.

“Our solution allows the viscosity and flow behaviour of the emulsion to be adjusted to meet any blasting requirements,” she said.

“This ability to adjust the rheology makes a valuable contribution to optimising the material performance – improving handling, ensuring safety and achieving the desired blasting outcome.”

BME’s blasting system includes a mobile manufacturing unit equipped with an in-line monitoring device for real-time viscosity adjustments and monitoring. Innovex™ 300D is also highly resistant to free ammonia, which is commonly found in mine water and tailing dams; it also resists acidic sulphate soil conditions, such as rocks containing pyrite that can produce sulphuric acid.

Nishen Hariparsad, BME’s General Manager Technology and Marketing, highlighted that Innovex™ 300D supports the company’s commitment to the environment, and enhances the sustainability efforts of BME customers.

“Preventing environmental contamination is non-negotiable among responsible mining companies, and our solutions support the industry’s ongoing progress in this regard,” said Hariparsad. “Minimising nitrate leaching is an important aspect of this imperative.”

He noted that BME is well known as an innovator in emulsion explosives, and invests heavily in ongoing research and development (R&D). The company has developed considerable in-house expertise and capability to conduct the various stages of R&D to commercialise its advanced technologies.

“We have built a strong technical foundation from which to optimise our formulations, including the necessary testing, regulatory compliance, customer feedback and new application requirements,” he said. “We respond to market needs and trends by developing continuous improvements – as we enhance the performance, safety and efficiency of our emulsions and other solutions.”

Dr. Pathak concluded Innovex™ 300D has been formulated with an advanced emulsion matrix, delivering superior strength to ensure optimal blast outcomes.

“The system comprises a high-strength bulk emulsion matrix specifically formulated with rheology modifiers, surface-active agents, and a unique blend of diluent oils and emulsifiers,” she said.

“This formulation is the basis for us to provide customers with an adjustable and instantaneous bulk emulsion rheology suited for their toughest blasting conditions.”