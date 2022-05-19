Caminex expected to revive mining town’s economy

The lifting of the COVID-19 restriction on April 1st has sparked plans by the Copperbelt Agricultural Commercial Show Society to resurrect the Caminex Annual Exhibition in Kitwe. Despite its strong ties to agriculture, the Caminex Annual Exhibition is expected to help the mining town’s economy recover. Despite the short amount of time available to prepare for this year’s show, the organizers are optimistic about its survival.

“The pandemic has had a great effect on our operations and ability, but we urge every associate to consider the unfortunate break as the reason for re-generating a bigger and better and meaningful exhibition that will benefit the country, the industry, the exhibitors and the visitors to the exhibition,” said London Mwafulilwa, Chairman of the Caminex Society.

He added that it is important that economies emerge much stronger to the years prior to the pandemic. “This is because economic recovery will be an essential part of the Society to forge ahead,” said Mwafulilwa.

This year’s annual agricultural jamboree will be held from the 31st of May to 2 June 2022, leveraging on having built its reputation as the trade show that delivers innovation and opportunity.

Organisers believe Caminex is an essential trade platform for the Copperbelt region, where exhibitors and visitors get face-to-face with customers and fast-track business growth in the Copperbelt.

Exhibiting is the most cost-effective way of reaching the greatest number of decision-makers in a specific target market in the shortest space of time.

“The show enjoys unequivocal local support as it is hosted in conjunction with a local partner and is attended and endorsed by local government,” said Mwafulilwa.