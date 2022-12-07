Atlas Copco celebrate their employee well-being

With an ethos to look after the physical and mental well-being of all their employees and their families, Atlas Copco partnered with Reality Wellness in 2001.

“This year we celebrate 20 years of sustainable wellness for our employees with countless accomplishments and milestones achieved along the way,” said Atlas Copco Industrial’s Wendy Buffa-Pace, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We now have a well-being framework in place, anchored by four pillars – sense of purpose, social connectedness, mental & physical well-being,” highlights Wendy.

“The wellness program has been driving these four focus areas over the years and they have positively contributed to creating a sound work-life balance for our employees. Taking a holistic view of our employees’ wellness as well as that of their family, our programs include HIV/Aids, good health and well-being, mental and men’s health, sexual harassment, gender equality, and COVID-19 support and education.”

“We are offering a sustainable wellness journey that keeps employees healthy in the workplace, and personal lives as well,” says Charmaine Sheen, Managing Director of Reality Wellness.

“Organisations like Atlas Copco make it possible to consistently roll out successful programs. Only through teamwork, sheer commitment and determination do we continue to make a difference, no matter how small.”

It is estimated that approximately 8.4 million people are living with HIV/Aids in South Africa in 2022 and some positive news is that the number of deaths has decreased this year due to education and medication. It is also thanks to organizations like Atlas Copco who recognize their corporate responsibility in helping to eradicate the HIV/Aids scourge. Through the partnership with Reality Wellness, Atlas Copco not only commemorates World Aids Day every year on 1 December but brings this program to life throughout the rest of the year.

The program kicked off with a needs analysis right through to education, voluntary testing, and counseling for Atlas Copco employees and their spouses, as well as ARV treatment.

“We are extremely proud of the fact that the program has received recognition by The Swedish Workplace HIV/AIDS Programme (SWHAP),” adds Wendy.

Reality Wellness once again joined hands with Atlas Copco to commemorate World Aids Day 2022, hosting a talk on HIV/Aids and offering various health tests (HIV/AIDS, Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, eye tests) to Atlas Copco employees. The serious part of the day gave way to some fun too; employees got into the groove, receiving lessons from a Marimba band who shared the wonderful art of drumming.

“One of our priority goals and targets is reducing inequality and this aligns perfectly with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) theme ‘Equalize’ to commemorate World AIDS Day 2022,” continues Wendy.

“As an organization in a first/third world country, we heed the call because we understand those inequalities very well and remain committed to addressing them through our Diversity & Inclusion program.”

