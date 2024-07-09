CEC invest in healthcare services for children

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has invested seven million Kwacha in healthcare to enhance Kitwe Teaching Hospital with a new paediatric ward and ICU.

CEC handed over the refurbished Luntembwe paediatric ward and newly constructed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kitwe Teaching Hospital to improve the delivery of healthcare services for children.

The Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo commended CEC for the gesture, urging hospital management to guard the investment.

Meanwhile CEC Board Chairperson, London Mwafulilwa said the investment is part of CEC’s commitment to delivering its CSR pillar on health, which is further aligned to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three, which focuses on good health and well-being. Since 2018, CEC has contributed over 37 million Kwacha towards various healthcare initiatives.

During a tour of the ward, a mother to one of the children in the ICU said the newly created eight-capacity ICU will contribute to the speedy recovery of her child due to the conducive environment and state-of-the-art equipment in the ward.

CEC’s CSR is anchored on the pillars of health, education, young people, sport, social infrastructure, public policy, and the environment.