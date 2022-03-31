Chilanga Cement to consolidate local and regional market development

Chilanga Cement’s Chief Executive Officer Jianping Chai said the company will continue to focus on market development both locally and within the SADC region.

Chilanga Cement (formerly Lafarge Zambia) has successfully held its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the 29th March 2022 via Zoom chaired by Chilanga Cement board Chairman Muna Hantuba who announced a K291 million profit after tax for the year 2021.

Following the two interim dividends declared in September and November 2021, the members of the Annual General Meeting voted in favour of the Chilanga Cement PLC board’s proposal not to declare a final dividend.

He further thanked the shareholders and Board members for their dedication and wise counsel, whilst extending his thanks to the customers for their unwavering loyalty to Chilanga Cement. Chilanga Cement paid more than 142 million Kwacha in taxes to the Republic of Zambia in 2021.

The performance was mainly attributed to increased exports by 34% which brought in more than 1.2 billion Kwacha equivalent of hard currency into the country.