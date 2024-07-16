Dialogue on creating a post-mining future for communities

A dialogue session at Wits University later this month will give some new insights into practical and strategic ways for mines to do right by communities, now and into the future.

The event is arranged by the Successful Application of Technologies Centred Around People (SATCAP) programme at the Wits Mining Institute (WMI), part of the state-sponsored South African Mining Extraction Research, Development & Innovation (SAMERDI) strategy.

With a keynote talk by a leading local governance expert, and a panel discussion to follow, the session will provide a valuable opportunity to hear the latest thinking and to network among peers. The morning will also include input on an innovative health and wellness initiative by a Wits mining graduate.

Slated for 25 July 2024 has lined up several speakers which include Director of Research and Programmes at Good Governance Africa, talking on the topic of ‘Connecting mining to growth sectors and institutional reform’, Dr Harvey will explore how mining can be done right by communities after mines close.

Among his insights will be the potential for better aligning mines’ Social and Labour Plans with municipal Integrated Development Plans– for more effective and long-term broad-based development. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Cape Town, and has worked in research at the University of Johannesburg, the South African Institute of International Affairs, Cape Town’s Economic Development Department and in the SA Parliament.

Later, a three-person panel will tackle the theme of ‘People and the environment in an era of mining modernisation’. Participants will be South32’s Head of Corporate Affairs Africa, Noleen Dube, WMI post-doctoral associate Dr Nelson Chipangamate, and Thabani Mlilo of Moahi Sustainable Solutions.As mining confronts the opportunities and challenges of modernisation, the panel will highlight case studies of successful projects and local development initiatives to inspire delegates.

Taking the discussion of physical and mental health in mining an interesting step further, Wits graduate PolokoMonaheng will introduce his Sculptors Health and Wellness Ecosystem – and the value this brings to people in mining.