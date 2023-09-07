Epiroc, Kamoa Copper strengthen partnership in DRC

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, is continuing its successful partnership with Kamoa Copper SA in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This comes after Epiroc has won its largest-ever order, for the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mining Complex.

Kamoa Copper has ordered Minetruck MT65 S haulers, the world’s highest payload underground truck in the field, as well as Scooptram ST18 S loaders, Boomer 282 face drilling rigs, and Simba E70 S production drilling rigs. The machines will be used to expand operations at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mining Complex, which is projected to be among the world’s lowest greenhouse gas-emitting copper mines per unit of metal produced.

The order is valued at almost MEUR 60 (MSEK 700) and was booked in the third quarter 2023.

Kamoa-Kakula is set to become one of the world’s largest copper mines and will have one of the most favorable environmental footprints of all major copper mines, according to one of the major owners, Ivanhoe Mines.

“The customer’s focus on sustainability and productivity, coupled with the large size of the mine, makes it especially exciting to contribute to its success,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud and happy to be able to continue contributing to Kamoa Copper’s success as it expands its operations,” says Sami Niiranen, President of Epiroc’s Underground division.

Epiroc has had a local presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 2001, and currently has about 120 employees in the country, mostly Congolese nationals. Epiroc has several community-strengthening activities in the country, including Epiroc’s employee-driven Water for All organization that sponsors clean water and sanitation for under-privileged communities. Last year Epiroc joined forces with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), among others, to promote education and job opportunities for young local engineers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The new order is the third large order that Epiroc has received from Kamoa Copper for Kamoa-Kakula. In 2022, Kamoa Copper ordered MSEK 160 worth of equipment, and in the second quarter 2023 it ordered equipment valued at about MSEK 125. Epiroc will also provide service of the machines, as well as on-site technical support and operator training.

“Kamoa Copper SA chose Epiroc to be one of our strategic partners for the supply of trackless mobile mining equipment due to its proven and matured industry track record,” says Jan Johannes Hough, Executive Engineering at Kamoa Copper SA. “The equipment selected proved to be reliable and feasible in various applications in the mining industry. It will play a critical role in achieving production targets in line with the expansion program of Kamoa Copper SA and the resulting guidance given to the market.”

The ordered machines have several advanced features, such as Epiroc’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time. Delivery will begin in 2024.