Epiroc Wins Large Equipment Order for Platinum Mine in South Africa

A leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, Epiroc, has won a large order for low-profiling mining equipment from African Rainbow Minerals for use at a platinum mine in South Africa.

African Rainbow Minerals has ordered drill rigs, loaders and mine trucks for use at the Bokoni Platinum Mine in the Limpopo Province, South Africa. The mine is restarting after operations have been paused for care and maintenance the past few years.The order is valued at more than MZAR 200 (MSEK 125) and was booked in the first quarter 2023.

“We are excited to once again provide equipment to the Bokoni Platinum Mine. We look forward to supporting African Rainbow Minerals as they restart and operate the mine in the most productive and safe way possible,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The machines ordered are built with a low profile well suited for the mine’s low tunnel heights. The equipment includes Boomer face-drilling rigs, Boltec and Cabletec rock-reinforcement rigs, Scooptram loaders and Minetruck haulers. All machines come with Epiroc’s Certiq telematics solution for automated monitoring of productivity and machine performance.

Other advanced features include, for example, the Boomer machines being equipped with a pilot hydraulic control system that further improves drilling accuracy.Delivery of the equipment will begin during the first quarter 2023 and will continue into 2024.