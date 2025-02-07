FQM reiterates support to government’s three million tones copper target

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has reinforced its commitment to support the government’s vision of producing three million tonnes of copper a year, at the Africa Mining Indaba.

John Gladston, FQM Director of Corporate Affairs at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in South Africa said the company was proud to support the government’s goal and position Zambia as a global leader in copper production.

Gladston outlined the company’s key initiatives to help the government lay a foundation for the country’s mining success.

The company’s US$1.25 billion investment in its S3 expansion project at Kansanshi mine in Solwezi is expected to increase ore processing capacity by 25 million tonnes a year, from the current 30 million tonnes, and extend the life of the mine by more than 20 years.

He said reliable energy supply will also be vital in achieving the three million tonne target.

He further outlined a series of energy generation projects and grid stabilization infrastructure upgrades the company is working on in partnership with ZESCO that will add some 500MW of new renewable generation before the end of the decade.

Such investment, which includes a solar and wind project with TotalEnergies, also complements FQM’s strategy of investing in innovation – including electric trucks and Quantum Electra-Haul, the company’s patented trolley-assist solution – to create fully electric mines.

FQM has also recently supported further exploration in the country by handing over to government a high-resolution airborne survey mapping 80,000km of Zambia’s Copperbelt Province that provides critical data to prioritise high-potential exploration areas, helping identify Zambia’s next major copper discoveries and establishing a foundation for new resource development and investment.

“First Quantum Minerals is a growth partner for Zambia’s present and future. We are committed to maintaining this partnership and advocate for the government to maintain regulatory regime stability so more large-scale mines like Kansanshi and Trident can come online and contribute to the 3 million tonne goal,” said Gladston.