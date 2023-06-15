GLENCORE SUPPORTS WORLD DAY AGAINST CHILD LABOUR – CONTINUES TO SUPPORT EFFORTS TO KEEP CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS

Glencore is committed to implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and upholds the UN Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

Community-focused support by Glencore in Kolwezi, Lualaba Province of the DRC, to help provide access to quality education to local children.

Glencore takes a zero-tolerance approach towards child labour, any form of forced, compulsory or bonded labour, human trafficking or any other form of slavery and actively seeks to identify and eliminate them from our supply chain.

Glencore, a global diversified natural resource company and producer of copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), recognises the ILO-sanctioned World Day Against Child Labour and its theme ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour’.

With two industrial copper-cobalt assets in the DRC, Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) and Mutanda Mining (MUMI), Glencore operates in a geography that is faced with child labour issues associated with artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM). While KCC and MUMI do not process, buy or trade ASM material, we believe that ASM can play an important and sustainable role in the DRC economy when carried out responsibly and transparently. The company, in partnership with others, is working to address the socio-economic root causes that lead to child labour through education programmes and sustainable livelihood programmes.

“Glencore does not tolerate any form of child labour, any form of forced, compulsory or bonded labour, human trafficking or any other form of slavery. We recognise that child labour is an issue that is prevalent in the DRC, and we want to be part of the solution by direct support through targeted social investment and by supporting industry efforts to tackle the underlying causes,” says Clint Donkin, Head of Glencore Copper Africa.

To this end, Glencore has supported and undertaken the construction of new schools and academic institutions, modernised others and donated teaching materials and equipment supporting teacher development programmes. In addition, Glencore provides summer camp activities in the Lualaba province during school holidays, providing children with learning materials, toys, daily meals, and school kits.

The company supports enterprise development initiatives that offer alternative, sustainable livelihoods such as agriculture and farming, sewing and carpentry. It works with local NGOs and churches to deliver holiday camps to offer learning opportunities and keep children from participating in ASM activities.

Donkin adds, “By helping confront the socio-economic root causes of child labour and offering children today better opportunities from academic education to skills development, we can support our host communities in diversifying their economies.”

Glencore is a founding member of the Fair Cobalt Alliance (FCA), which brings together supply chain actors and stakeholders to drive the development of fair cobalt by supporting the professionalisation of ASM site management: making artisanal mines safer, minimising their environmental impact, and creating dignified working conditions for men and women working at the artisanal mines. The FCA is working to positively transform ASM in the DRC and contribute towards eliminating child labour.