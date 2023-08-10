Grizzly yields positive auction for emeralds

Grizzly Mining’s latest international emerald auction held in Dubai has yielded positive results.

According to the world’s largest producers of emeralds, the auction saw the company offer its latest mid-high grade rough emeralds from its flagship Grizzly emerald mine in Zambia.

“Grizzly has been championing Zambian emeralds for over 25 years and I am pleased to report another successful emerald auction which has seen new records broken.

“The market for emeralds remains extremely strong and continues to grow in size each year with Zambian rough accounting for 70 percent of global supply. I would like to thank all our international partners who participated in the auction,” said Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Chairman of Grizzly.

Ndiaye said the company will continue to invest in and the auction will allow the company to deliver ongoing expansion.

Founded by current Chair, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, in 1997, Grizzly Mining has been producing high-quality emeralds and beryl for the international gemstone market for over 25 years from its 100 percent owned flagship Grizzly mine in Lufwunyama region in the Copper-belt province of northern Zambia.

The mine produces circa. 60 million carats a year, with quarterly auctions both in country and internationally. Zambia accounts for 70 percent of the world’s production of rough emeralds.

