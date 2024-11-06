Kagem Shines as Zambia’s Safest Mining Company

Kagem Mining Limited has once again solidified its position as a leader in safety and sustainability, clinching the prestigious “Best Mine in Safety” award at the 8th National Conference on Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE).

The award, presented by the Zambia Chamber of Mines, recognizes Kagem’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its employees. This latest accolade follows the company’s recent recognition by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, where it was honored as the first company to receive the Permanent Secretary’s Safety Award.

Kagem’s Chairman, Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, expressed immense pride in the company’s achievement, highlighting the dedication and hard work of every team member. He emphasized that this award is a testament to Kagem’s unwavering commitment to safety, a value deeply ingrained in the company’s culture.

Benedict Bukoka, Kagem’s SHEQ Head of Department, attributed the company’s success to a combination of robust safety policies, continuous training, and a strong focus on employee engagement. By fostering a culture of safety and empowering employees to take ownership of their safety, Kagem has consistently maintained a zero-injury record.

This recognition underscores Kagem’s role as a benchmark for safe mining practices in Zambia. The company’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining extends beyond safety, encompassing environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

As Kagem continues to push the boundaries of safety and innovation, it remains dedicated to creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for its employees, the community, and the environment.