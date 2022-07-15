Kobold’s electronic unit ZOE now on offer

Instrotech is now offering Kobold’s electronic unit ZOE, specifically designed for the calculation and display of flow rates and volume flow of flowmeters.

The instrument use is applicable whether users have an external power supply or need a battery-powered device, and when a back-lit display is required (or not), the ZOE can be set for an extensive range of applications.

The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customized programme settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange. The instruments are suitable for harsh indoor and outdoor environments and comply with EU Electromagnetic Compatibility directives.

ZOE’s UV-resistant, glass-fibre reinforced nylon housing is weather-resistant and has CAT IP66/67 Nema 4X protection.

The ZOE can be connected with flowmeters with pulse or frequency output. Users can choose either the compact version, in combination Kobold’s DON and DOT flowmeters, or the remote version. Both devices assure users of an outstanding price or performance ratio.