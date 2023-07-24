Lubricate equipment with SKF’s biodegradable bearing grease and keep it green!

SKF LGGB 2 is a biodegradable, low toxicity, synthetic ester, oil-based grease that has been specially formulated to suit any application where there is the potential of environmental contamination.

During the equipment lubrication process, it is not always possible to prevent some grease from leaking. “In applications like agriculture and water treatment for instance, there is always the risk of the grease spillage into the soil or on to crops and even entering water systems,” notes Eddie Martens, SKF Product Manager, MaPro.

“However, detrimental environmental impacts can be significantly reduced or even prevented with the application of SKF’s biodegradable LGGB 2 grease. This product is subsequently ideal for lubricating agricultural, forestry, construction, earthmoving, mining and conveying equipment, helping to green the footprints of these industries.”

SKF LGGB 2 is suitable for medium to high loads and delivers good low temperature start-up performance. Incorporating a lithium-calcium thickener formulation, the grease features good corrosion inhibiting properties and performs especially well in applications with steel-on-steel spherical plain bearings, ball bearings and roller bearings.

Martens points out that over-lubrication increases the potential of harmful environmental contamination coupled with costly product wastage and can also lead to premature equipment failure. “We therefore recommend to our customers to combine LGGB 2 with a SKF battery-driven grease gun; this will deliver the most optimum environmental and cost-saving integrated solution. Customers can choose from our TLGB 20 with a built-in grease meter as well as the TLGB 1262-E and TLGB 1886-E units without a grease meter.”