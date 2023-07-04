Metso to deliver a large minerals processing equipment package to Kansanshi copper mine

Canadian First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has placed an additional order with Metso for the delivery of minerals processing equipment to their Kansanshi copper mine S3 expansion announced in 2022 in Zambia. The value of the order exceeds EUR 20 million, and it has been booked in the Minerals segment’s second-quarter orders received.

Metso’s scope of delivery includes apron feeders, Nordberg® MP800™ cone crushers, TankCell® e630 and TankCell® e300 mechanical flotation cells, high-intensity Concorde CellTM units, ColumnCellTM units, HRT thickeners and a clarifyer. Most of the separation equipment is part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering. Last year, Metso was awarded an order for two PremierTM grinding mills with a total installed power of 50MW including Metso Megaliner™ and metallic mill linings.

“Kansanshi’s flotation flowsheet combines the well-proven, energy-efficient TankCell® flotation cells with the new Concorde CellTM, unlocking the potential for further improved flotation performance. Concorde CellTM high-intensity, forced-air pneumatic flotation cells allow operations to enhance fine and ultrafine particle selectivity,” says Antti Rinne, Vice President, Flotation, at Metso.