Mopani Copper Mines Transforming Zambia’s Copperbelt

International Resources Holding RSC Ltd. (IRH), a cutting-edge natural resources extractive subsidiary of 2PointZero, provides an update on the transformational strides underway at the Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia. Since acquiring Mopani Copper Mines in early 2024, IRH has launched an ambitious transformation plan to position it as the most productive copper mine in the Copperbelt.

The company operates under 2PointZero, a UAE based investment platform that supports transformative initiatives globally. Established by International Holding Company in January 2024, 2PointZero boasts a diversified portfolio of leading companies, including IRH and continues to drive sustainable growth across various industries.

This initiative leverages advanced technology and the expertise of Zambia’s skilled workforce to decarbonise operations while ramping up copper output. IRH aims to reach 200,000 tonnes of copper production annually within three years, contributing significantly to Zambia’s broader target of 3 million tonnes per year by 2030, a goal championed by President Hakainde Hichilema. The government’s commitment to creating a stable, investor friendly mining environment has helped Zambia emerge as a prospective leader in global copper production.

IRH is prioritising Mopani’s digital transformation as part of its ‘Mine of the Future’ initiative, which is set to modernise every facet of the mine’s operations. This transformation includes establishing a Mine-to-Market digital twin system, enabling real-time insights and simulation. The mine’s digital integration covers key advancements such as real time locating systems (RTLS), AI-powered predictive maintenance, drone-based cavity monitoring and centralised control rooms for increased monitoring and operational oversight.

With a focus on safety, IRH has introduced real-time location tracking, 3D visualisation and emergency response assistance. These safety measures, along with a 50-km network expansion providing high-speed connectivity underground, allow for instant data exchange, benefiting the over 10,000 workers and thousands of mobile and stationary machines. This connectivity backbone enhances decision-making, safety and overall operational efficiency.

In alignment with IRH’s commitment to community development, the Mopani workforce has expanded from 5,975 employees at acquisition to 6,565 as of 1 October 2024, with 99% being Zambian nationals. This growth is fostering a ripple effect in the local economy, stimulating further employment opportunities and consumer spending.

2PointZero Group Chief Executive Officer Mariam Almheiri commented, “Our sustainable mining approach at Mopani Copper Mines combines responsible resource management with innovative solutions that align with global sustainability trends. We are dedicated to creating positive socio-economic impacts by increasing local employment and committing to social and environmental stewardship.”

International Resources Holding’s Chief Executive Officer Ali AlRashdi concluded, “Our progress at Mopani reflects our commitment to sustainable transformation. By implementing advanced technology and enhancing connectivity, we’re not only boosting productivity but also minimising environmental impact. We remain focused on creating real value for all stakeholders and driving long term community development.”