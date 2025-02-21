Multotec opens test work and showroom facility

Multotec has opened a consolidated research and development and test work facility, designed to improve process flow, to efficiently serve the global mineral processing industry.

The facility, located in Spartan, outside Johannesburg, now boasts a showroom for an enhanced customer experience.

The Multotec technology division conducts comprehensive test work for clients who supply material for testing. This service supports the continuous improvement and development of Multotec’s equipment range. Multotec’s test work services are available to assist the global mineral processing market, tertiary institutions, and both customers and non-customers.

“The facility offers test work driven development work completed on spirals, hydrocyclones, tailings, and effluent streams. We also conduct sedimentation and filtration test work with the laboratory and pilot scale centrifuges,” said Faan Bornman, Technology Manager – Process Equipment at Multotec.

“In terms of screening media, we test materials such as rubbers and polyurethanes, different aperture profiles, perforated thicknesses, and wedge wire type of screen equipment. Our facility features a vibrating screen, sieve bend and static drain screens, a trommel screen, and a pump cell for interstage screening,” said Chris Oldewage, Technology Manager – Screening Media at Multotec.

Commenting on the main benefits that Multotec’s research and test work facilities provide to customers and the broader mineral processing industry, Bornman says that the test work reduces project risks and provides a solid foundation for the design and optimisation of process facilities.

“It is also about optimising process flows and processing minerals in a more cost-effective way. Through our test work, we confirm throughput rates on existing plants because we test on production-size equipment. Additionally, we test for product and process efficiencies and recoveries. For example, we determine how much mineral a client can expect to recover from their spiral and cyclone tests,” he said.

Furthermore, Bornman notes that the test work can predict specific outputs and improve plant efficiencies for brownfield applications, with Multotec being able to compare its test results with a client’s real plant scenario.

The recent expansions to Multotec’s showroom and training areas have significantly enhanced the customer experience. The facility now showcases a full spectrum of its equipment in plant size and scale versions. Additionally, more common items such as Multotec’s latest range of spirals are also on display.

Bornman says that customers are encouraged to visit the consolidated facility, to experience firsthand how the equipment operates and see the production and workshop facilities in action.

Oldewage adds that, from a customer experience perspective, being able to see the equipment often sparks curiosity and a desire to learn more. “Seeing and feeling the equipment offers a much better experience than just hearing about it, which normally makes a huge difference,” he said.

Various commodities are supported by these advanced test work facilities, including chrome, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, mineral sands, platinum, lithium and chemical salts, among others. Multotec has also recently conducted environmental focused test work for a company that recovers electronic waste.

Multotec’s commitment to nurturing future potential extends beyond financial support, the company provides work experience to students during the holidays with preference given to its bursary students. “We are happy to help students with their practical work, and it also gives us the opportunity to identify promising talent who could join Multotec in the future. Students are able to gain invaluable experience by helping us get some of our smaller projects off the ground. We also have Master’s Degree students who come to work on our equipment,” said Bornman.

“The facility is there to serve the industry. It is an opportunity to help customers optimise their processes, ensure efficient operations, and work on better recoveries. It’s about innovation and listening to the needs of clients,” he said.