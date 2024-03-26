Rich rewards result from investing in WearCheck’s training

Ensuring that condition monitoring customers whose maintenance staff undergo ongoing technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training courses, is a priority for condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck.

Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck’s experts in various categories of condition monitoring, including general oil analysis, reliability services, transformers and wind turbine oil analysis. Many of the courses earn valuable CPD (continuing professional development) points for delegates.

The training schedule, which has run successfully for over two decades, is overseen by Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck.

‘Technology is developing at an exponential rate, and that which is used in the condition monitoring industry is no exception. Therefore, even experienced technicians need to brush up on new skills and learn about technical innovations as they become available on the market,’ she said.

‘WearCheck continuously adds in new training content to the course material to address the need to educate maintenance personnel about newly introduced techniques that can boost accuracy and efficiency, and make a condition monitoring programme even more effective. Therefore, it is important to attend the courses regularly, and not just on a once-off basis, to ensure that technical knowledge is up to date.

‘The words of Albert Einstein resonate well with WearCheck’s philosophy – he said, “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.” At WearCheck, we are passionately curious about novelty and improvement in the condition monitoring arena, and we’re proud to be able to share our knowledge with our clients.

‘We embrace innovation at WearCheck, and are constantly implementing new technologies – therefore, the more informed our clients are about the upgraded analysis systems, the better their return on investment into a condition monitoring programme.

The different courses are structured to be appropriate for several levels of maintenance crew members, from introductory right up to extremely scientific and technical.

WearCheck’s customer training courses include oil analysis courses and Mobius courses:

Course Days Precision Shaft Alignment 2, incl. practical Precision Balancing 2 Vibration Analysis ISO CAT I 5, incl. exam Vibration Analysis ISO CAT II 5, incl. exam Vibration Analysis ISO CAT III 5, incl. exam Asset Reliability Practitioner – advocate (ARP-A) 3, incl. exam Asset Reliability Practitioner – engineer (ARP-E) 5, incl. exam Asset Reliability Practitioner – leader (ARP-L) 5, incl. exam Oil Analysis 1 2 Oil Analysis 2 1 WearCheck Customised 2 Asset Reliability Practitioner (3 courses) 6 months

2024 OIL ANALYSIS COURSES: WearCheck training course dates

COURSES APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV Bloemfontein 09-11 Cape Town 20-22 Durban 13-15 Johannesburg 07-09 10-12 Kathu 11-13 Kimberley 09-11 Middelburg 14-16 Nelspruit 12-14 Oranjemund 04-06 Richards Bay Rustenburg 08-10 Windhoek

WearCheck offers other on-site courses on request:

WearCheck Customised – oil analysis for workshop technicians (full day)

For more details on course content and prices, please view Training at www.wearcheck.co.za. To book one of these courses, please contact Michelle van Dyk on training@wearcheck.co.za or call 082 381-3321.

Mobius courses at WearCheck

WearCheck has been an accredited training partner for the internationally acclaimed Mobius Institute since 2015. Mobius courses lead to accredited certification for asset reliability practitioners, condition monitoring specialists and precision maintenance technicians.

2024 WearCheck Mobius courses (classroom / online):

COURSES CPD APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC Vibration Analysis – CAT 1 (5 days) 4 13-17 09-13 Vibration Analysis – CAT 2 (5 days) 5 10-14 14-18 Vibration Analysis – CAT 3 (6 days) exam Monday 5 08-15 11-18 Infra-red – CAT 1 24-28 07-11 Precision Balancing (2 days) 15-16 12-13 02-03 Precision Alignment (3 days) 17-18 14-15 04-05

Pricing for Mobius courses is as follows (excl. VAT):

Classroom Training

CAT1 – R17,992.60

CAT2 – R21,788.80

CAT3 – R27,534.40

Infra-red CAT1 – R19,763.40 (new course)

Precision Alignment – R10,034.44

Precision Balancing – R10,034.44

Online Training (Four Months)

Prices provided on request

To book a Mobius course with WearCheck, contact Louis Peacock to book a spot: louis@wearcheckrs.com or +27 82 494 9461. More details are available at https://www.wearcheck.co.za/training/mobius-training.html

All Mobius courses are presented at various venues throughout Africa. Courses can be presented online or on-site at a customer’s premises for a minimum of seven delegates. For on-site training, there may be an additional charge for the lecturer’s travel and accommodation.