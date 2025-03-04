Rongxing Investments shut down over environmental violations

Rongxing Investments has been shut down with immediate effect for repeatedly polluting the Lulamba River, which connects to the Kafue River.

Despite warnings from the Mines Safety Department, investigations indicate the company’s environmental violations.

“We have since instructed all relevant authorities including Zambia Environment Management Agency (ZEMA), Mine safety department and Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) to intensify inspections of all tailings dams to ensure their integrity to prevent any further discharge of effluent into water bodies,” said authorities.

Eng. Collins Nzovu, Water Development And Sanitation Minister and Elisha Matambo Copperbelt Province Minister together with various stakeholders visited Rongxing Investments Limited in Chambeshi, Copperbelt recently.

In addition, the government has directed the company to restore the damaged environment, compensate affected farmers, and restore aquatic life.

The action reaffirms President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to strict enforcement of environmental and safety laws. And the government has reiterated that mining companies that endanger lives by discharging hazardous waste into water bodies will face stern action.