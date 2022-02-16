Securex, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo – and now Firexpo – all confirmed for 2022

Specialised Exhibitions, the largest trade show organiser in Southern Africa, is pleased to announce that its Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo and Facilities Management exhibitions are confirmed to go ahead for 2022, with the exciting addition of Firexpo to the Securex show.

The four trade shows will take place from 31 May to 02 June 2022 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions: “The current rules around larger gatherings of people have allowed for the cautious reopening of the local business tourism sector, specifically relating to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice).

“These new regulations, as well as the success of our Restart Expo, which successfully demonstrated that it is possible to hold organised gatherings in a controlled, safe way, have made it possible for us to go ahead with exhibitions planned for 2022.”

Securex will celebrate its 28th year of existence, with its continued focus on all elements of the security sector – from physical and retail security to access control, vehicle and personnel tracking, cybersecurity and more.

“An exciting new development for Securex is the addition of Firexpo section, which will focus exclusively on fire-related products and services,” Anderson explains. “A-OSH will be in its 10th repetition and will once again focus on all things occupational health and safety-related, while Facilities Management Expo – our facilities and properties management community – commemorates its second year as a co-located trade show.

“We’re expecting to see thousands of visitors attending the free-of-charge events over the three days, with the drawcards of seeing the latest industry products and services under one roof, quality content across our three seminar theatres, for Securex, A-OSH and Facilities Management Expo, and exceptional networking opportunities,” he adds.

“Interest from exhibitors across the four expos has been high, but there is still some space available for those organisations looking to engage directly with potential clients and boost brand awareness.”