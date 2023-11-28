Solar, wind Indaba to drive renewable energy innovation

The Africa Energy Indaba, a leading platform for energy professionals and stakeholders across the continent, is excited to announce the launch of the Solar & Wind Indaba.

According to the organisers, the event aims to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, particularly solar and wind, to address the growing energy needs of Africa while promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.

The Solar & Wind Indaba will take place on the 6th March 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa and is bringing together industry experts, policymakers, investors, and technology providers to engage in discussions, share insights, and showcase the latest advancements in solar and wind energy technologies.

In addition, the event will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions, and an exhibition floor where companies can display their products and services.

Organisers believe the continent has vast resource potential in wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy, and falling costs are increasingly bringing renewables within reach. Renewable energy deployment has grown in the last decade, with more than 26 GW of renewables-based generation capacity added. Solar and wind have contributed significantly to this growth, and they are now the cheapest energy technologies in many Africa countries.

Given the demand for Solar & Wind developments in Africa, the African Energy Indaba together with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and SolarPower Europe, and supported by GET.invest, will be launching the inaugural Solar & Wind Indaba as an official event within the Africa Energy Indaba week.

The event will focus on key topics in the African renewables revolution, including green hydrogen, renewables value chains and manufacturing, mobilising finance, upgrading African electricity grids, and decentralised renewable energy. It will bring together project developers, financiers and key international and national-level decision makers to unpack the considerable opportunities and look at the hottest renewables markets across the continent.

“The solar potential in Africa is huge. Now is the time to tap into these resources to make sure we deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy to all corners of the continent, and Solar & Wind Indaba will be instrumental in unlocking vital investment to make this happen, ” Máté Heisz, Director of Global Affairs, SolarPower Europe.