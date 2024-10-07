Wacker Neuson offers equipment for optimal concrete consolidation

Achieving strength, durability, and a flawless finish in concrete structures begins with effective consolidation which is critical to ensuring that every concrete project stands the test of time.

Wacker Neuson, a leading global manufacturer of top-tier light- and compact equipment, also leads the industry with advanced concrete solutions. Their range of internal and external vibrators, concrete vibrator drive systems, and frequency converters are engineered for superior performance across the construction, infrastructure, and precast sectors.

Wacker Neuson Concrete Solutions, headquartered in Munich, Germany, supports large-scale infrastructure projects across Europe, with a focus on the local market as well as world-wide markets.

“We also supply affiliates and associates around the world, including South Africa, where we see significant potential in the infrastructure and professional precast industries,” said Senior Technical Sales Consultant Stefan Off, who is part of the specialist Concrete Solutions team in Germany.

Echoing this sentiment, Wacker Neuson’s Sales Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Stefan le Roux, says: “The rapid growth in South and Sub-Saharan Africa’s construction markets is driven by urbanization and a subsequent increase in demand for development, particularly in the construction, infrastructure, and mining sectors.”

Le Roux goes on to emphasize the vital role of proper vibration time and selecting the right equipment to achieve optimal concrete consolidation. “Consolidation is often overlooked,” he states, highlighting that it is critically important to consider this during the planning stage. He also underscores the need for operator training to optimize the safe and efficient use of equipment.”

Quality equipment is also fundamental to ensuring excellent end-product results. Le Roux stresses that not all

concrete consolidation tools are created equal.

“The type of vibrator, its power, and how it is applied can significantly impact the quality of concrete consolidation.”

Wacker Neuson’s advanced concrete products are designed and engineered to provide precise control over vibration, ensuring optimal results without risking segregation. Tailored for the South and Sub-Saharan African markets, these products, which include customized solutions, are developed for reliability, efficiency, and adaptability, meeting the region’s unique demands.

Since revolutionizing the concrete industry with the invention of the first internal vibrator in 1934, Wacker Neuson has remained a pioneer in concrete technology, continuously innovating to meet the changing demands of the construction industry. Today, their commitment to sustainability and performance is evident in the zero-emission product range, which includes solutions like the battery-powered ACBe internal vibrator.

“Our battery-powered equipment produces no direct emissions and operates with lower noise levels, offering eco-

friendly alternatives that align with global sustainability goals,” said John Ramshaw, Key Accounts Manager –

Agriculture and Academy Trainer.

“The ACBe internal backpack vibrator is a prime example of this, delivering consistent power for efficient concrete compaction, even under tough environmental conditions. Its unique mobility and flexibility make it ideal for concrete consolidation in remote and hard-to-reach areas, reinforcing Wacker Neuson’s reputation as a leader in both technology and sustainability.”

Further demonstrating Wacker Neuson’s commitment to advancing concrete technology is ConcreTec. This innovation from Wacker Neuson is an in-house developed assistance system for concrete consolidation that improves and digitalizes the precast process through documentation and connectivity.

While ConcreTec is not yet available in South Africa, Stefan Off describes it as a forward-thinking technology that he believes will become integral to all concrete and precast factories in the future.

Wacker Neuson’s concrete expertise extends to landmark projects such as the construction of underwater tunnels linking Hong Kong and Macau, as well as between the Danish mainland and a German island. On the local front, Wacker Neuson’s concrete solutions played a key role in the construction of infrastructure for the Gautrain.

“Currently, our vibrators are being used in the building of a bridge over the Limpopo River in Limpopo Province,” adds Le Roux.

Ramshaw addresses the important topic of training: “Our Academies in Germany and at our local head office in Robertville, Gauteng, offer comprehensive employee training to ensure we match the best product solution to the customer’s application, as well as customer training on correct product use.”

“We support our customers with end-to-end solutions, from premium quality concrete products and cutting-edge technology to professional advice, recommendations, technical support, and comprehensive training to ensure optimum results,” concludes Le Roux.

Wacker Neuson’s concrete product and technology solutions are available across South and Sub-Saharan Africa through the organization’s extensive dealer network.





