WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone

Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck, celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans, diagnosed his 3 millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory.

WearCheck’s scientists analyse used samples of oil and other machinery fluids, like coolants, greases, fuel and more, using high-tech laboratory equipment and techniques to assess the condition of the engine or component being tested, and predict whether mechanical problems are imminent.

Evans joined WearCheck in 1989 in Durban, after starting his career in the oil analysis world in 1983 with Caterpillar in Botswana. He has worked in the tribology sector for more than 40 years, and holds a BSc in chemistry from Southampton University,

At WearCheck, Evans is involved in diagnostics, customer support, training and managing remote diagnostic facilities for companies running their own oil analysis laboratories, and co-authored a book entitled ‘The Oil Analysis Handbook’. He heads up a highly experienced, professional team, which includes nine diagnosticians, who have collectively analysed 12.5 million samples. Four of the diagnosticians in this team have diagnosed over one million samples each.

Together, the diagnosticians hold many degrees and diplomas in a variety of engineering and scientific disciplines, and hail from various engineering and scientific backgrounds. This presents a vast amount of experience on which to draw when diagnosing oil samples. This extensive level of experience leaves very few areas that aren’t covered in their combined diagnostic experience of over 200 years.

Says Evans ‘I have learned a tremendous amount from a variety of truly great mentors. Probably the best part about oil analysis diagnostics is that never a week goes by where you don’t learn something new. Interestingly, diagnosing 3 million samples is like checking the health of everyone in a city which has a population of 3 million people!’

In addition to used oil analysis, WearCheck is a hub for many alternative condition monitoring services, including water analysis, transformer oil analysis, asset reliability care (ARC), lubricant-enabled reliability and advanced field services (non-destructive testing, rope testing and technical compliance).

The company’s services assist clients across a wide range of sectors, including mining, earthmoving, power generation, aviation, maritime, transport, construction and others.

For more information, please visit www.wearcheck.co.za, call WearCheck on (031) 700-5460 or email marketing@wearcheck.co.za.