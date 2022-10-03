ZIMEC 2022 celebrates 10th edition, moves to Kitwe

The organizers of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC 2022) have announced that the 10th edition will be held in Kitwe, Zambia’s mining capital.

The organizers, the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, the Ministry of Energy, and the Chamber of Mines of Zambia, in collaboration with AME Trade Ltd, feel that enhanced engagement from mining and energy stakeholders will benefit all participants in Kitwe.

Following its tremendous success over the last decade, the Conference and Exhibition will be held again from November 1-3, 2022.

AME Trade, the Zambian Government, and the Chamber of Mines have worked together for the past 9 years to improve the mining and energy industries by bringing key stakeholders together at the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition, ZIMEC.

The ZIMEC virtual pre-conference took place on May 26th, 2021, and focused on Zambia’s fiscal regimes and laws, with the goal of stimulating investment, recovery, and growth in the mining and energy sectors. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Zambia, attended as a special guest. This pre-conference was held in conjunction with ZIMEC2022.

Its successful and expert speakers always provide the latest industry updates and discuss current Mining & Energy challenges and opportunities with regards to Zambia and surrounding countries. This edition is under the theme: “The synergy between mining and energy: Developing sufficient sustainable energy to satisfy Zambia’s mineral production goals”. The 10th edition of ZIMEC remains dedicated to providing the audience with the latest information on developments within the sectors, highlighting new opportunities and providing a platform for public and private sector players to network.