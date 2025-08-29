AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2025 returns to London

AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2025, the premier investment event for Africa is expected to gather over 1300 top-tier executives and investors for two high impact days of investment deals, strategic networking, and insight-driven sessions.

With institutional investors controlling more than $1 trillion in assets under management confirmed to attend, AFSIC has cemented its role as Africa’s leading investment gateway.

Scheduled for the 14th and 15th of October, now in its 12th year, the event connects Africa’s most promising businesses with global investors through curated sessions, deal matching, and exclusive networking platforms.

The latest development at the event will be AFSIC Deal Book, a comprehensive book launched one month prior to the event highlighting many of Africa’s most attractive investment opportunities.

In addition, a new high-energy format where businesses pitch directly to investors under ‘Meet the Investor’ session has also been designed to supercharge engagement and visibility.

Led by Manufacturing Africa and British International Investment, these sessions will feature investment-ready opportunities across sectors.

The expanded AFSIC 2025 Deal Book features 300+ high-value projects valued at $10bn, backed by a suite of sector and country-specific Deal Books, all powered by the African Investments Dashboard, a proven platform that’s matched 1000+ deals across Africa. The sessions unpack local market dynamics, risks, and returns – directly from government leaders and private sector experts.

With excellent year on year support from British International Investment and Executives in Africa, the event also welcomes Zanaco, Zambia’s top transaction-driven financial institution on board as a platinum sponsor, championing financial inclusion and economic transformation.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa continues to deliver real results for companies seeking funding, investors sourcing deal flow, and institutions looking to grow on the African continent.

The event has become Africa’s most important annual investment event focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, sustainably growing Africa’s economy at a continental scale.