Atlas Copco distributor, Brutes Air, delivers reliable standby power solution to new mine customer with QAC 1100 TwinPower™

The flexibility, reliability and efficiency of the Atlas Copco QAC 1100 TwinPower™, which is essentially two QAC generators housed side-by-side in a 20-foot container, prompted the customer to order a second unit from Brutes Air Solutions in March 2023 for their coal plant in Mpumalanga!

Appointed by Atlas Copco as an authorised distributor twelve months ago, Brutes Air Solutions has been a service provider to the compressed air industry since 2007. The compressed air filtration specialist is headquartered in Springs with branches in Rustenburg, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and Namibia.

Managing Director, Christo Bruwer, explains that following a site evaluation by the Brutes Air team at the coal plant, calculations denoted the QAC 1100 TwinPower™ as the optimum solution for the customer. “We subsequently requested a quote from Atlas Copco’s Power Technique business area which we presented to our customer who placed the order in early November 2022. We purchased the TwinPower™ from Power Technique and delivered the unit to the customer three weeks later.”

“The innovative design of the QAC 1100 TwinPower™ has enabled us to basically double the power, packaging up to 1MW of predictable power on a single platform,” notes Phillip du Plessis, Business Development Manager at Power Technique. “TwinPower™ offers unrivalled versatility as it can be utilised as a base load machine or as two independent 500kva QAC generators, with fuel-saving as the main benefit. Moreover, the weatherproof container, which also boasts a compact footprint, can be placed on a plant site, wherever it is needed.”

Power Technique supported Brutes Air Solutions during the handover process at the coal plant and also offered training to the distributor’s technicians who in turn trained the customer to ensure correct operation for optimum machine efficiency and performance. In line with the distributor agreement, Brute Air Solutions is responsible for after-sales service on the two QAC 1100 TwinPower™ units.

“The Atlas Copco brand is renowned for quality products and great performance,” says Chris who concludes: “This is the second QAC 1100 TwinPower™ that we have purchased from Power Technique and we have every confidence that we have supplied the coal plant, who is a new customer for Brutes Air Solutions, with a quality product that will sustainably deliver remarkable performance.”