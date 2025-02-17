Atlas Copco DrillAir compressors unleash drilling solutions

Atlas Copco’s DrillAir range of air compressors are specifically developed and engineered to provide maximum air flow at any pressure setting, delivering game-changing efficient and sustainable solutions for a multitude of drilling applications including ground engineering, drill and blast, water well, geothermal and foundation drilling.

“We can say with confidence that we know the drill, with our deep understanding of the tough challenges faced by this industry,” saids Jonathan Cassell, APE Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco Power Technique.

“Hole deviation, pipe failure, borehole instability, formation damage, lost circulation, pipe sticking, mud contamination, accelerate wear and tear and poor hole cleaning are disruptive to machines and equipment causing costly breakdowns that result in lost productivity, reduced production and expensive repairs.”

Cassell points out that drill operators are inclined to maintain their rigs and compressors, usually only acquiring a new unit when a new contract is awarded, or when their current machines reach end-of-life.

“Extended machine lifecycle and low operational and ownership costs are key for these operators. This spurs us, as forward-thinkers, to create value for our customers by designing premium quality, reliable and efficient products, and advanced technologies, supported by service excellence. When operators invest in any of our DrillAir compressors, they invest in peace of mind; the superior, reliable, and efficient performance of these units over an extended life cycle enable them to meet their contractual commitments which is paramount to their business sustainability and profitability.”

“When it comes to efficient drilling, one size never fits all,” stresses Cassell.

“Given the variation in hole depth and hammer size, selecting the right product is key to optimising operations.”

This is where Atlas Copco’s DrillAir range demonstrates its value by enabling operators to select the right product for their core business, while offering the added flexibility of adapting to variations in well depth and hammer size for custom applications.

The keystone of the Atlas Copco DrillAir is their scientific engineering, which is based on the principles and interrelationship of pressure and flow, enabling the machines to pinpoint the optimal combination tailored to a specific application. The perfect balance between these two variables forms the backbone of these exceptional machines, giving operators full control over these parameters which is key to optimising both time and fuel efficiency.

The DrillAir compressors are packed with technology that boosts drilling efficiency while saving on fuel.

“Essentially, with our integrated DrillAir technologies, customers not only achieve faster drilling speedsbut also optimise fuel consumption in the process,” said Cassell.

Dynamic Flow Boost provides up to 4 m3/min additional flow for faster flushing and drill stem refilling, reducing overall drilling time.

Moving on to Atlas Copco’s advanced PACE™ system (Pressure Adjusted through Cognitive Electronics), Cassell highlights the advantage offered by this intuitive software package.

“This leading-edge technology enables the customer to tap into the electric engine to control multiple pressure and flow settings, matching them to their application needs. This dynamic optimisation feature is particularly useful when transferring products of different bulk densities by allowing the operator to preset different flow and pressure settings for the required demand in application. Additionally, by having multiple pressures on a single compressor eliminates the need for multiple machines, delivering savings on capital investment.”

Atlas Copco’s patented XPR technology offers enhanced versatility by extending the working pressure range down to 15bar. This pressure setting helps prevent soil cavitation during overburden drilling, as well as allowing the same compressor to be used for both geothermal and foundation drilling.

Drill operators can further boost uptime and prolong productivity by tapping into extended warranty and parts plan packages available from Atlas Copco Power Technique’s service division (PTS).

“As a trusted partner for our customers operating locally as well as in neighbouring countries (Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe), it is our mandate to create value by delivering high-quality products, cutting-edge technologies and exceptional service that address present and future needs and respect environmental principles,” said Cassell.