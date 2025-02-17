Roan commences high grade copper production

Evans Mumba 1 day ago

Jubilee, a diversified metals producer has commenced the processing of the new high-grade copper feed material at its Roan concentrator facility.

According to the company, the material feed grade is in-line with management expectations with current feed assays exceeding 1.6 percent Cu, approximately double the grade of material previously processed at Roan and forms part of Roan’s accelerated production plan to recoup part of the lost production over a short period of time.

“The increased feed grades are expected to have a marked increase in the production of copper units from Roan which holds a processing capacity of 45 000 tonnes per month,” said the company in a statement.

Authorities at the company look forward to providing further updates on operational performance at Roan. Currently Jubilee has secured the rights to an initial 200 000 tonnes of high-grade copper feed material.

Jubilee holds the option to increase the allocation of copper feed material with the potential to secure a long-term feed supply of this high-grade material.

