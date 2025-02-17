The new era of pump wear technology

The efficient operation of slurry pumps in the mining industry is critical and pump wear technology is playing an increasingly significant role in monitoring and maintaining pump performance.

An innovative solution that is making waves in the industry is the KSB GIW® SLYsight technology. This advanced slurry pump wear monitoring technology is changing the way pump wear is detected and managed and is leading to improved pump performance with longer equipment lifespans.

According to KSB Pumps and Valves’ Market Area Manager for Mining, Jacques Pretorius, the transportation of abrasive and corrosive mixtures in mining operations is the task of slurry pumps. The nature of thisduty inevitably results in the wearing of sacrificial components. It is crucial for slurry pump users to manage the results of this wear in relation to maintaining optimum pump efficiency. Although traditional methods of monitoring and managing pump wear through manual inspections and scheduled maintenance are common, they come with limitations such as time and resource expenditure.

“Additionally, such approaches are reactive, meaning wear is often only identified after it has impacted pump efficiency leading to higher maintenance costs and potential downtime. Therefore, there is a pressing need for more advanced solutions that can offer precise and timely insights into the wear status of slurry pumps, enabling a more proactive approach to maintenance.

“KSB GIW® SLYsight utilises custom sensors, in strategic locations, to measure the actual wear rate of a slurry pump’s parts including the internal clearance between the suction liner and the impeller – also known as the “nose gap.” The data collected by the sensors as the pump runs is shared through periodic reports.

“This enhanced monitoring system delivers data during nose gap adjustments that not only contributes to the pump’s maximum wear life but also enables operators to make an efficient and safe adjustment while the pump is operating,” says Jacques.

He adds that integrating KSB GIW®SLYsight technology can prevent unforeseen shutdowns and streamline operations.At the same time, the technology helps avoid premature replacement of sacrificial components BEFORE they reach their maximum service life. By implementing this system, slurry pump maintenance planning becomes more straightforward, eliminating uncertainty.

The greatest advantage is its ability to supply maintenance teams with data that was once inaccessible. This technology enhances the understanding and management of pumping equipment wear by providing visual data reports and monitoring capabilities.

By comparing KSB GIW® SLYsight technology to traditional wear monitoring practices it becomes clear that the field of pump maintenance is shifting. The limitations of periodic inspections and human intervention including subjective interpretation and variations in precisionaire intrinsic to traditional methodologies. Although these approaches served their purpose, they often lead to strategies that only address wear once it has already impacted pump performance.

KSB GIW® SLYsightby comparison employs real-time monitoring of wear and introduces an objective lens that enhances accuracy and eliminates guesswork. This technology enables much more informed decision-making that can pre-emptively counter potential wear and tear issues before they escalate. By freeing up resources and allocating time and manpower more efficiently, the new system is a clear improvement over traditional manual inspections.