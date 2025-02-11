Zambia Gears Up for Major Mining and Energy Conference

Over 400 delegates from across the globe are set to converge on the Copperbelt region of Zambia next month for the 12th annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC).

Taking place from 19th to 20th March in Kitwe, ZIMEC will serve as a pivotal platform for the Zambian government and private sector to attract investment in the country’s burgeoning mining and energy sectors.

Organized by AME Trade Ltd. in partnership with key government ministries and industry associations, the event will feature a dynamic program of presentations, workshops, and an international exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and technologies shaping the industry.

“ZIMEC 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to connect, collaborate, and explore new avenues for growth and development,” said [Insert relevant quote from an organizing committee member or government official].

The conference will delve into critical issues facing the sector, including sustainable mining practices, energy diversification, and the role of technology in driving innovation.

With Zambia’s rich mineral resources and growing energy demands, ZIMEC 2025 is poised to be a significant event for the country, attracting international attention and fostering investment in this vital sector.