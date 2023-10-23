Better Technology car battery production scheduled for May 2024

According to Better Technology Group President, Polly Wei, the production of car batteries is scheduled to commence by May 2024.

Over 2,000 employment opportunities are on the horizon for Zambians in the coming year, courtesy of the Chinese company set to embark on the manufacturing of motor vehicle batteries at the Jiangxi Multi-Facility Economic Zone in Chibombo District.

Wei revealed that the necessary equipment for the manufacturing plant will be delivered to the country by December 2023, with installation expected to be finalized by March 2024.

The company, under the guidance of Polly Wei, plans to manufacture various battery types, including car batteries, power storage batteries, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries.

Additionally, Polly Wei announced that the company intends to invest one hundred million United States dollars over the next three years.

These exciting developments were disclosed during a visit by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development, Siazongo Siakalenge, to the Jiangxi Multi Facility Economic Zone.

By: Anthony Dube