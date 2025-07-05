BME Drives Sustainable Blasting Solutions to Help Mines Meet ESG Targets.

As mining companies face increasing pressure to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets, BME, a leading explosives manufacturer and member of Omnia Holdings, is pioneering innovative blasting solutions that balance operational efficiency with environmental responsibility. With over 40 years of expertise, BME’s advanced technologies including dual-salt emulsions, hydrogen peroxide emulsions (HPE), and water-resistant products are helping mines reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve water management, and minimize waste.

From lowering energy consumption in production to utilizing recycled fuel oil and introducing HPE technology that cuts post-blast GHG emissions by up to 90%, BME is reshaping sustainable mining practices. The company’s strong safety record, including a recordable case rate (RCR) of 0.00 for three consecutive years, further underscores its leadership in responsible mining innovation.

Dr. Ramesh Dhoorgapersadh, General Manager for Operational Excellence and SHERQ at BME, emphasized that sustainability in mining now extends beyond mitigating environmental harm. “Investors and shareholders are increasingly evaluating mining companies based on their ability to meet ESG principles and holding them accountable,” he said during a recent customer webinar.

BME’s dual-salt emulsions exemplify this approach by reducing harmful nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions while preventing nitrate leaching into water sources. Dr. Rakhi Pathak, Global Manager for Strategic Partnerships at BME, explained that these emulsions are formulated to minimize environmental impact without compromising blast performance. “Manufactured at lower operating temperatures, they also reduce energy consumption,” she added.

Dynamic water conditions in blast holes pose a major challenge for mines, often leading to incomplete detonations. BME’s Innovex 300D addresses this issue with enhanced water resistance and adjustable rheology, ensuring reliable performance even in fractured geology. The company’s mobile manufacturing units and automation technology further optimize emulsion delivery for varying mining conditions.

In a groundbreaking development, BME partnered with Hypex Bio Explosives Technology to advance hydrogen peroxide emulsion (HPE) applications. HPE not only slashes post-blast GHG emissions but also eliminates pollutants like ammonia and nitrates. Field tests in Norway confirmed a dramatic reduction in nitrogen levels in water, with ammonia nearly undetectable. “HPE matched or exceeded conventional emulsion performance while significantly lowering environmental impact,” noted Dr. Pathak.

BME’s sustainability efforts include repurposing used fuel oil 30 million liters annually as a raw material for bulk emulsions, diverting waste from landfills since 1980. This circular approach aligns with Omnia’s vision of “innovating to enhance life, together creating a greener future.”

Safety remains a cornerstone of BME’s operations, with its Safety for Life program achieving a 0.00 RCR for three straight years. “This milestone reflects our ingrained safety culture, but we continue striving for zero harm,” said Dr. Dhoorgapersadh.

By integrating science, sustainability, and safety, BME is empowering mines to meet ESG demands while maintaining operational excellence proving that responsible blasting can drive the industry’s greener future.