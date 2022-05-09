BME highlights mining efficiency at Indaba

Getting behind the renewed enthusiasm of the upcoming Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Omnia Group company BME will be face-to-face with the mining industry at its exhibition booth.

“Everyone is looking forward to the interaction at this year’s Indaba, giving a boost to the positive momentum currently being experienced by the sector,” said BME marketing manager Michelle Fedder.

“Delegates will be looking for that level of collaboration and information sharing that virtual communication platforms don’t really allow, and will be hoping to find exciting new partnerships and innovations.”

This year, BME will be showcasing its breakthrough electronic initiation system, AXXIS Titanium, which was globally launched in November last year. Fedder highlighted that the wide international audience at the Indaba will be inspired by the advanced features of this electronic detonator system.

“Buoyed by strong commodity demand, mines in Africa nonetheless face a range of compliance demands in terms of sustainability – and are constantly in search of efficiency solutions,” she said. “AXXIS Titanium, in concert with BME’s ongoing innovations across its offerings, is helping mines drive down their energy costs and carbon footprint.”

She said that AXXIS Titanium™ boasts improved safety levels enhancing communication with the detonator during manufacturing to avoid defects. Performance is raised through the increased blast duration per detonator, more units per blasting box and precise firing accuracy.

Safety remains BME’s priority, with the incorporation of a Swiss-designed application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip in BME detonators, delivering several added benefits. The ASIC gives the system more internal safety gates against stray current and lightning, enhancing safety levels and allowing for inherently safe logging and testing.

“With our sustainability-aligned offerings, we are feeling very enthusiastic about the mining industry and its prospects – especially as it forges the commodity path to a lower-carbon future,” she said.

BME’s footprint covers 17 African countries including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, DRC, Sierra Leone, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Senegal and Eritrea. The company also has legal entities in Australia, Canada, Indonesia and the USA.