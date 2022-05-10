MINING INDABA: Zambia is open for business, working to resolve issues affecting mining sector

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema claims that conflict in countries is impeding mining development.

Hichilema, who has been in office for less than a year, has cited corruption and a lack of stability as factors stifling business relations in some countries.

He claims that his country is open for business and that it is working to resolve issues that are affecting the mining industry.

At the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Hichilema spoke to delegates.

“We are open for business. I am open to engaging and partnering with all of you here and those that are not present today. As many of you are aware, Zambia is a key player in the global copper mining industry and has vast reserves. We are addressing factors that constrain investments and putting in place factors that catalyse these investments,” adds President Hichilema.