BME Sets Stage for Green Explosives in SADC Mining – Updated

Omnia Holdings subsidiary BME, in partnership with Swedish-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology (Hypex Bio), is extending its collaboration beyond Canada by initiating an infrastructure and product development programme for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) market.

The two companies will gradually introduce the world’s first commercially available hydrogen peroxide explosives (HPEs) across SADC for a range of blasting applications. This initiative builds on their established partnership and provides Omnia Holdings, a minority equity stakeholder in Hypex Bio with access to cutting-edge technology.

According to BME Managing Director, Ralf Hennecke, the rollout aligns with the company’s focus on supporting customers with future-fit solutions that are safer, more sustainable, and more efficient than conventional ammonium nitrate-based explosives.

“The SADC mining industry is facing increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions due to international trade policies, climate change commitments and environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives. Through this partnership with Hypex Bio, we are equipping our customers with hydrogen peroxide emulsion products that reflect our commitment to innovation and customer value,” said Hennecke.

Hydrogen peroxide explosives decompose into water and oxygen, eliminating pollutants such as nitrates. This reduces the need for costly water treatment and ventilation, while enabling faster blast cycles and greater efficiency. Their manufacturing process is also less energy intensive than that of ammonium nitrate-based emulsions, further lowering the mining value chain’s carbon footprint.

Hennecke added that hydrogen peroxide products complement BME’s extensive product portfolio and strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable bulk emulsions. He confirmed that both packaged emulsion cartridges and bulk products will be developed under the new programme.

He further noted that the technology has the potential to transform the explosives supply industry by cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% where implemented, while demonstrating comparable and in some cases superior performance to nitrate-based products.

Hypex Bio Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Gustavsson, emphasised the broader significance of the partnership, describing hydrogen peroxide explosives as a paradigm shift in blasting operations, a critical component in mining, quarrying and construction.

“The partnership between Hypex Bio and BME will play a significant role in driving more sustainable mining in SADC, while also setting the standard for next-generation blasting in the region. Environmentally friendly explosives are a natural way to extract and build, strengthening raw material supply chains and infrastructure for sustainable industries and societies of the future,” concluded Gustavsson.